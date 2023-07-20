Man charged with OUI after collision with girder

A man was charged with OUI after he drove his truck into a 150-foot concrete girder in Midtown Anchorage Wednesday, July 19, 2023. (Jeremy Hsieh / Alaska Public Media)

A man was arrested and charged with operating under the influence after driving his car into a 150-foot concrete girder in Midtown Anchorage Wednesday morning.

Anchorage police reported that 27-year-old Dillon Hickman drove his Dodge pickup truck into the girder at the intersection of Arctic Boulevard and Dimond Boulevard just after 9 a.m. Wednesday. The semi-truck carrying the girder was turning east on Dimond, and had several pilot cars escorting the truck through traffic.



Police reported that Hickman fled the scene on foot.

Department of Transportation and Public Facilities spokesperson Justin Shelby says that the girder was headed down the Seward Highway to be used on a bridge over Portage Creek. Shelby says the girder was scuffed, but “not compromised in any way by the collision.”