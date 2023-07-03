Fourth of July festivities set across Alaska

Boaters anchor in Juneau’s harbor to watch its Fourth of July fireworks. (Heather Bryant/KTOO)

Many Alaskans are marking America’s founding with Fourth of July events across the state.

Here’s a look at what’s going on Monday and Tuesday.

The Eagle River Lions Club is planning fireworks on Monday evening during its 3rd of July Extravaganza.

Anchorage’s Fourth of July parade is set to start at 11 a.m. Tuesday. According to Visit Anchorage, the parade will be followed by an all-day celebration on the Delaney Park Strip, as well as a doubleheader Alaska Baseball League game between the Anchorage Glacier Pilots and the Anchorage Bucs starting at 7 p.m.

Wasilla will host its own 11 a.m. parade Tuesday, with the Mayor’s Picnic at the local Iditapark at 1:30 p.m.

Farther north along the Glenn Highway in Sutton, the Glacier View car launch is set to take place at 9 a.m. Tuesday. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children.

Seward’s Fourth of July Festival will see booths, games and a boat parade beginning Monday. Midnight fireworks will lead into Tuesday’s famous Mount Marathon Race up and down the 3,022-foot peak towering over the port town.

Mount Marathon racers dash down the mountainside during the annual competition in Seward on Monday, July 4, 2022. (Ben Matheson)

In Fairbanks, the city will mark its 34th Annual Fourth of July celebration from noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Pioneer Park. Events will include a formal ceremony, a children’s parade, live music and more.

Juneau’s fireworks over Gastineau Channel are set to start at 11:59 p.m. Monday, according to the Juneau Empire. The Juneau parade is scheduled for 11 a.m. Tuesday, followed at 1:30 p.m. by a matching parade in Douglas and numerous events at Douglas’ Sandy Beach.

Valdez also has a full day of 4th of July events planned, including a search and rescue demonstration by the U.S. Coast Guard, bike decorating and a community picnic.

And a reminder: The use of fireworks, sparklers and bottle rockets is illegal in the Municipality of Anchorage, and punishable with a fine of up to $300. Fireworks are only legal on New Year’s Eve in the Mat-Su Borough, although the city of Houston allows their use from private property.

Is there a Fourth of July event happening near you that we missed? Email reporter Chris Klint at cklint@alaskapublic.org.