Eagle River weightlifter Bobby Hill brings home gold at Special Olympics World Summer Games

Eagle River Special Olympian Bobby Hill (right) and his father Bobby Sr. Hill won four medals at this year’s Special Olympic World Summer Games in Berlin. (Matt Faubion/Alaska Public Media)

Several Alaska athletes competed in the Special Olympic World Summer Games in Berlin, Germany this month. Eagle River resident Bobby Hill took home a gold medal and three silvers in various weightlifting events.

Hill has been doing Special Olympics for more than 30 years. He said training for multiple events means keeping up his strength. While he likes earning medals, he said, he appreciates meeting other athletes more.

“It’s great, and really awesome,” Hill said. “But I like being with my friends.”

Hill earned a gold medal in bench press, lifting 70 kilograms — or 154 pounds. He took silver in squat, deadlift and combination lifting as well.

Hill’s father, Bobby Sr., said his son has always loved sports and started competing in the Special Olympics when he was 8. In addition to the accolades, Bobby Sr. said competing in powerlifting has helped his son live a healthier life.

“With the Down syndrome, young adults… they have a tendency, I think, to eat too much and gain weight, where the powerlifting has really helped him maintain his being in shape,” he said. “And his diet and his weight has really settled down and gotten lower.”

This isn’t Hill’s first time at the World Summer Games. He competed in Dublin, Ireland in 2003 and Shanghai, China in 2007.

Hill wasn’t the only Alaskan to shine at this Summer Games. Palmer resident Gretchen Winter got 4th place in the 1,500-meter run.

“Bobby and Gretchen have represented Alaska and the United States with pride,” said Special Olympics Alaska Interim CEO Sarah Arts. “Watching Gretchen fight through an injury, never giving up, was incredibly inspiring. And Bobby rose to the occasion, lifting more than his bodyweight in all three of his lifts.”