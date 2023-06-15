Man dead in South Anchorage shooting

An Anchorage police patrol vehicle. (Hannah Lies/Alaska Public Media)

Anchorage police are asking the public for help as they investigate a man’s fatal shooting along a South Anchorage shopping corridor Thursday morning.

According to a police statement, officers responded at about 5 a.m. Thursday to a report of shots fired near the 100 block of West Dimond Boulevard. They found the victim dead, with at least one upper-body gunshot wound.

Police spokeswoman Renee Oistad said the victim was found in the parking lot of a Global Credit Union branch, on the northwest corner of West Dimond and King Street. Dispatchers received the original shots-fired call at 4:59 a.m., with officers arriving in the area at 5:07 a.m. and spotting the victim six minutes later.

No arrests have been made in the shooting, which police say is a homicide. Investigators ask anyone with information, including surveillance video from the area, to call police at 311.

This is Anchorage’s 10th homicide of 2023.