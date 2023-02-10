Selawik man accused of murder after body found in a tote

The village of Selawik lies near Kotzebue Sound in northwest Alaska, pictured here on Aug. 24, 2006. (Public domain photo by Steve Hillebrand/USFWS)

Alaska State Troopers have arrested a 47-year-old Selawik man in the death of a resident whose body was found in a tote at a local dump.

Lance Brickey faces charges of second-degree murder, evidence tampering and weapons misconduct in the death of 41-year-old Timothy Snyder, troopers said in a Friday statement.

Troopers were told late Wednesday evening that Snyder’s body had been discovered in a tote at the dump. A team of investigators flew to Selawik, a community of almost 800 people about 90 miles east of Kotzebue, at first light Thursday.

“Investigators determined that (Brickley) had shot Snyder at a residence in Selawik on February 8th,” troopers wrote.

Snyder’s family has been notified, and his remains were sent to the state medical examiner’s office in Anchorage for an autopsy. Brickley was being remanded to the Kotzebue Jail, troopers said Friday.

Additional information was not immediately available.