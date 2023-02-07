Watch: U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan’s addresses the Alaska Legislature

U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan is set to deliver his annual address to the Alaska Legislature at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7.

Watch a live stream here, on KTOO 360TV or tune into KTOO-FM.

Sullivan serves on four Senate committees vital to Alaska: the Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee; the Armed Services Committee; the Environment and Public Works Committee; and the Veterans’ Affairs Committee.

Sullivan has been in office since 2015. Prior to his election to the U.S. Senate, he served as Alaska’s Attorney General and Commissioner of the Alaska Department of Natural Resources.

The Alaska Legislature has a tradition of inviting the congressional delegation in to deliver an address while they’re in session. They will hear from Alaska’s senior senator, Lisa Murkowski, later in February.