Woman fatally shot in Kenai, suspect in custody

A woman was fatally shot in Kenai early Thursday morning, and the suspect was caught in a chase and charged in her death.

Kevin Lee Park of Kenai, 28, is accused of first-degree murder and evidence tampering in the death of Stephanie Henson, 31, also of Kenai.

Kenai Police said in a statement that they learned about the shooting on California Avenue at about 4 a.m. Witnesses reported seeing a vehicle leave the scene, and officers found a matching vehicle leaving the area without lights on.

Police said they pursued the vehicle, with help from Alaska State Troopers and Soldotna police. They eventually stopped the car and arrested Park.

Henson was found dead on California Avenue. Police declined to release further information about the case Thursday, and said they’re still investigating.

Park is being held at the Wildwood Pretrial Facility in Kenai.