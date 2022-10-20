At the last saloon in a national park, order a drink from Daddy Long Legz | INDIE ALASKA

Michael George is a black, queer, nonbinary bartender in the tiny, historic town of McCarthy, Alaska. The town has less than 200 people during the busy summer months. Located in the heart of Wrangell-St. Elias National Park, it’s the last community to exist inside a U.S. national park. Michael’s dealt with loneliness, microaggressions, and direct homophobic attacks, but has now grown to love McCarthy because of its vibrant art scene.

Story by Valerie Kern

Video by Valerie Kern and Linda Wei

Music by Universal Production Music

Thumbnail photo by Matt Faubion