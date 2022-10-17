Alaska News Nightly: Monday, October 17, 2022

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.
Monday on Alaska News Nightly:
Troopers face criticism over their search of a missing man in Northwest Alaska. Also, for the first time in three years, the Elders and Youth Conference kicks off in person. And Wrangell’s cross country team wins the state championship.
Reports tonight from:
Sabine Poux in Kenai
Davis Hovey in Nome
Liz Ruskin and Chris Klint in Anchorage
Emily Schwing in Bethel
Angela Denning in Petersburg
and Sage Smiley in Wrangell
Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.