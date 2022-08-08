2 people killed in Fairbanks apartment shooting, police say

Two people were killed in what police are investigating as a double homicide at a Fairbanks home on Sunday.

Ricardo James Duperior, 28, and Rachel Elizabeth Wright, 18, were fatally shot shortly before 2:30 a.m. Sunday in an apartment in the Birchwood Homes neighborhood, on the city’s east side, said a statement from the Fairbanks Police Department.

Police have not yet publicly identified the two people killed. They say family have been notified.

Police area asking anyone with information on the shooting to contact detectives at fpdinvestigations@fairbanks.us or 907-450-6550. They’re also looking for any home surveillance footage captured in the area, specifically between 1:30 and 2:30 a.m. Sunday.