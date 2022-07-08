Alaska News Nightly: Friday, July 8, 2022

Katie Anastas, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
smoke billows from a wildland fire
Aerial footage of Clear Fire. (Isaac Solomon/Operations Section Chief from Type 3 Team)

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

Residents near the Clear Fire wait to hear about damage to their subdivision. Also, the remains of two Alaska Native girls who died at a boarding school a century ago are returning to Alaska. And biologists keep tabs on bats in Southeast after finding one with rabies.

Reports tonight from:

Dan Bross in Fairbanks
Wesley Early and Laura Philion in Anchorage
Kirsten Dobroth in Kodiak
Robert Woolsey in Sitka
Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
and Claire Stremple in Juneau

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.

