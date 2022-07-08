Alaska News Nightly: Friday, July 8, 2022

Aerial footage of Clear Fire. (Isaac Solomon/Operations Section Chief from Type 3 Team)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

﻿ ﻿

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

Residents near the Clear Fire wait to hear about damage to their subdivision. Also, the remains of two Alaska Native girls who died at a boarding school a century ago are returning to Alaska. And biologists keep tabs on bats in Southeast after finding one with rabies.

Reports tonight from:

Dan Bross in Fairbanks

Wesley Early and Laura Philion in Anchorage

Kirsten Dobroth in Kodiak

Robert Woolsey in Sitka

Tim Ellis in Delta Junction

and Claire Stremple in Juneau

Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with producing and audio engineering from Toben Shelby and Katie Anastas.