An Update on the Yukon River Salmon Crash

In decades past, 300,000 or more Chinook (or kings) headed upriver to spawn, some traveling 2,000 miles into Canada. These fish once filled the smokehouses and freezers of people living along the river. This year, only an estimated 50,000 - 70,000 Chinook returned to the Yukon. And subsistence fishing–the kind that feeds families all winter–was again prohibited.

Again this summer, no one can fish for chum salmon either. Two to 3 million chum salmon used to head up the river each year, one pulse in the summer, another in the fall. This year it looks like only a small fraction of the chum are coming back.

Ask a scientist why Chinook and chum salmon populations have plummeted on the Yukon River and you’re likely to get more than half a dozen hypotheses. Numerous researchers are examining different slices of the life cycles of these fish to try to understand what’s happening. Here’s what we know so far:

The trouble with Yukon River Chinook is likely happening fairly early in their lives. With more than 20 years of data from ocean sampling, researchers have concluded that there’s likely a survival bottleneck for Chinook during their first two years of life—either as eggs or tiny fish in rivers or as young fish at sea. "But there's likely no single source that is causing the declines," said Sabrina Garcia, a marine research biologist with the Alaska Department of Fish and Game.

Commercial fishery bycatch is taking some Chinook. And for years now, Chinook haven’t been growing as much, which means there’s likely not as much food available as there used to be. “Competition is one possible factor,” Garcia said. Yukon Chinook have also experienced an increase in some parasite infections, and researchers are examining whether these fish are suffering from a deficiency of thiamine—vitamin B—a key compound for cell function that is directly tied to what these fish are eating.