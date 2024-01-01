Hatcheries By the Numbers
In 2024, hatcheries released more than five billion young salmon into the North Pacific. Where do all of those hatchery fish come from?
Alaska: 1.9 billion
Russia: 1.6 billion
Japan: 1.2 billion
U.S. Pacific Northwest: 322 million
Canada: 192 million
Korea: 10.2 million
- Portion of total salmon biomass in the North Pacific made up of hatchery fish: about 40%
According to a report prepared for the Alaska hatchery industry by the McKinley Research Group that summarizes data from 2018-2023:
Number of Alaska fishermen (permit holders and crew members) who earn at least some of their income from hatchery salmon each year: 7,500
Hatchery annual contributions to Alaska fish taxes: $3 million
Average economic output of Alaska hatcheries each year: $576 million
Portion of the value of Alaska’s annual salmon harvest made up by hatchery fish: 16%
- What a hatchery pink salmon sold for in Prince William Sound in 2024: $0.26/pound
What a wild sockeye salmon sold for in Prince William Sound in 2024: $1.91/pound
--Miranda Weiss