Hatcheries By the Numbers

Billions of fish, millions of dollars, thousands of fishermen…numbers can help tell the story of North Pacific salmon hatcheries.
  • In 2024, hatcheries released more than five billion young salmon into the North Pacific. Where do all of those hatchery fish come from?

    Alaska: 1.9 billion
    Russia: 1.6 billion
    Japan: 1.2 billion
    U.S. Pacific Northwest: 322 million
    Canada: 192 million
    Korea: 10.2 million

  • Portion of total salmon biomass in the North Pacific made up of hatchery fish: about 40%
  • According to a report prepared for the Alaska hatchery industry by the McKinley Research Group that summarizes data from 2018-2023:
    Number of Alaska fishermen (permit holders and crew members) who earn at least some of their income from hatchery salmon each year: 7,500
    Hatchery annual contributions to Alaska fish taxes: $3 million
    Average economic output of Alaska hatcheries each year: $576 million
    Portion of the value of Alaska’s annual salmon harvest made up by hatchery fish: 16%

  • What a hatchery pink salmon sold for in Prince William Sound in 2024: $0.26/pound
    What a wild sockeye salmon sold for in Prince William Sound in 2024: $1.91/pound

