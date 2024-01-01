According to a report prepared for the Alaska hatchery industry by the McKinley Research Group that summarizes data from 2018-2023:

Number of Alaska fishermen (permit holders and crew members) who earn at least some of their income from hatchery salmon each year: 7,500

Hatchery annual contributions to Alaska fish taxes: $3 million

Average economic output of Alaska hatcheries each year: $576 million

Portion of the value of Alaska’s annual salmon harvest made up by hatchery fish: 16%