Who is Behind Trouble at Sea?
Photographer and filmmaker Rafael de la Uz is the producer and director of photography for numerous PBS documentaries for the American Experience series, including Rachel Carson, The Eugenics Crusade, and The Vote. His photographs have been published by bioGraphic, the Food & Environment Reporting Network, and other outlets. He is based in Homer, Alaska.
Miranda Weiss is a science and nature writer and the author of Tide, Feather, Snow: A Life in Alaska, a bestseller in the Pacific Northwest. Her writing about fish, fisheries, and ecosystems has appeared in The Atlantic, National Geographic, The Economist, The American Scholar, and elsewhere.
Alaska Public Media is the co-producer of Trouble at Sea and provided editorial support. Alaska Public Media harnesses the power of multiple media platforms to make a more informed and connected life possible for all Alaskans. Along with its affiliates, Alaska Public Media reaches 97% of Alaska’s population with local, statewide, and national programming.
Food & Environment Reporting Network provided editorial and financial support to this project. FERN is the first independent, nonprofit news organization that produces award-winning journalism on food, agriculture, and environmental health through partnerships with national and regional media outlets in text, audio, and video.
Pulitzer Center provided grant support to this project. The Pulitzer Center is a venue for innovative and consequential reporting across the U.S. and around the world. By supporting thousands of journalists and educators across the globe, the Pulitzer Center’s work reaches tens of millions of people to inform the public, empower communities, and bring about systemic change.
Arctic-Yukon-Kuskokwim Tribal Consortium
Arctic-Yukon-Kuskokwim Tribal Consortium provided financial support for this project. The Arctic Yukon Kuskokwim Tribal Consortium represents 118 tribes and communities in the Arctic/Norton Sound, Yukon, and Kuskokwim regions of Alaska. Salmon and healthy ocean ecosystems represent not just food security to AYK TC members, but cultural survival as well.
Salmon-Net provided grant support to this project. Funded by the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation, Salmon-Net is an online hub for information and collaboration around salmon, led by researchers from the University of Alaska Fairbanks, the University of Washington, and Simon Fraser University.
David McCargo
David McCargo provided financial support for this project. David McCargo is a longtime Anchorage resident and environmentalist who cares about healthy ocean ecosystems and wild salmon.