“The Pink Effect”

All natural ecosystems are difficult to study, but oceans—which are vast, largely out of sight, and often frustratingly remote—might be some of the hardest. Salmon scientist Greg Ruggerone and other researchers have been using a kind of workaround by taking advantage of a natural pattern in pink salmon populations.

In parts of their range, pink salmon are far more abundant during odd years than during even years. This see-sawing pattern is unique, and creates a sort of experimental “control” to help scientists understand changes they’re observing in North Pacific marine species. Researchers can study conditions in years when pink salmon are especially numerous and compare them to years when their numbers are lower.

Ruggerone has been applying this technique for two decades. More than 20 years ago, he was studying scales from wild sockeye salmon, which, like tree rings, are marked with a fish’s growth rate and age. He noticed that growth patterns on these scales were different in odd and even years and that they mirrored the up-down patterns of pink salmon populations: When pinks were especially abundant, sockeye salmon didn’t grow as much, suggesting that these fish were competing for food.