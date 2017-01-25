Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

New legislation could make hiring vets less cumbersome

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO - Juneau

When business owners seek to advertise that they want to hire military veterans, they face an obstacle. People who aren’t veterans can sue them for discrimination.

Boulder on the inside: a pot lawyer grows up fast

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

At the center of a complicated new industry with an uncertain future is an important, profitable legal niche: cannabis attorneys.

More snow means moose move to roads

Dan Bross, KUAC - Fairbanks

Recent heavy snow accumulation is pushing moose onto Alaska roads. That’s increasing collision danger.

Troopers investigate Soldotna home invasion, fatal shooting

Associated Press

Alaska State Troopers are investigating a fatal shooting in Soldotna.

Seward declares local emergency after heavy snowfall

Josh Edge, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

After receiving well over two feet of snow over the weekend, the city of Seward has declared a local emergency.

Heavy snow factors in collapse of 'The Dome' sports complex

Josh Edge, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

The collapse of "The Dome" – an Anchorage sports complex – over the weekend, has left some people wondering whether their own roofs can withstand the weight of the recent heavy snowfall.

Egegik man sentenced for intent to distribute meth

Dave Bendinger, KDLG - Dillingham

A young man from the Bristol Bay community of Egegik has been given a 20-month jail sentence after he pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute more than three pounds of methamphetamine.

Funding for opioid overdose kits offers "hope" for Alaska's drug epidemic

Johanna Eurich, KYUK - Bethel

The state government is gearing up for a major battle against the opioid epidemic sweeping through Alaska.

River otters use latrines as social hubs

Shahla Farzan, KBBI - Homer

When it comes to picking a good place to socialize, the bathroom probably isn’t high on your list. For coastal river otters in Southcentral Alaska, however, the bathroom is a major social hub.

Even before leading John McPhee down the Salmon River, Pat Pourchot landed dream job

Annie Feidt, Alaska's Energy Desk - Anchorage

John McPhee’s book Coming into the Country starts with a river trip: six men, nine days- floating nearly the entire length of the Salmon river in northwest Alaska. The 26 year old leading the trip was Pat Pourchot, a recent Alaska transplant who had the job of a lifetime with the Interior Department.