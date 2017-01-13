Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Alaska’s House majority weighs whether to hold open caucus meetings

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO - Juneau

Last year, when most Democrats were in the minority in the Alaska House of Representatives, they held regular caucus meetings that were open to the public before voting in sessions on the House floor.

'What's the plan?' Senators say ACA replacement in the works

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media - Washington D.C.

As a presidential candidate, Donald Trump repeatedly promised to “repeal Obamacare and replace it with something great.” Early this morning the U.S. Senate took an initial step toward repeal. As for the replacement, Alaska’s two senators describe something still in the formative stages.

APU skier places fourth as national cross country championship comes to close

Dan Bross, KUAC - Fairbanks

The U.S. national cross country ski championships wrapped up in Utah today, with an abbreviated skate technique sprint competition. The race consisted of a single time trail over a 1.3-kilometer course at the 2002 Olympic venue at Soldier Hollow.

Amid violence and breakdown, no clear intervention for Florida shooter

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

A week after a mass shooting at the Fort Lauderdale airport, questions remain about why an Anchorage man with multiple domestic violence incidents and a documented mental breakdown was allowed to transport a handgun across the country. But much is unknown about Esteban Santiago. And law enforcement officials say Santiago's brushes with the law only look like warning signs in hindsight.

HIV cluster hits Bristol Bay village

Dave Bendinger, KDLG - Dillingham

Five cases of HIV in one Bristol Bay area village have been reported to health officials. The small outbreak, or cluster, began with one individual case reported in February of 2016. Two more were reported in October and November, and two additional people tested positive as officials began investigating.

Interior Energy Project reaches key milestone

Dan Bross, KUAC - Fairbanks

The Interior Gas Utility and Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority have approved a memorandum of understanding to forward the Interior Energy Project. The state funded IEP is aimed at increasing the availability of gas in the city, as a less expensive and cleaner burning alternative to other fossil fuels and wood. The project has a lot of moving parts and is behind schedule, but the MOU is a key step.

BLM adds new protections to Natural Petroleum Reserve

Elizabeth Harball, Alaska's Energy Desk - Anchorage

It may be called the "National Petroleum Reserve," but this 23-million acre chunk of federal land on the North Slope didn't see full-scale oil development until 2015. As this new era begins, the Bureau of Land Management is adding another layer of protection to this vast, sensitive area. But depending on who you ask, the agency is either asking too much of oil companies -- or not enough.

Bill would cut ferry costs, reinstate discharge rules

Ed Schoenfeld, CoastAlaska - Juneau

A Southeast lawmaker introduced a bill this week to help Alaska Marine Highway ferries meet state pollution-control rules. It would also exempt new ships from a law requiring a percent of construction spending go toward art.