Alaska News Nightly: Monday, Jan. 2nd, 2017

21 year old pedestrian dies in Sunday morning collision

Dan Bross, KUAC - Fairbanks

Police say a 21-year-old woman was killed after she was hit by a car in Fairbanks, just a few hours after she had been released from the city jail yesterday morning.

Restoring Ohmer creek

Joe Viechnicki, KFSK - Petersburg

The U.S. Forest Service is moving forward with a project to restore a stream damaged by decades-old logging and road-building south of Petersburg.

The impacts of trauma on young children

Lori Townsend, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

Understanding the long term impacts of child and family trauma is the life work of Dr. Linda Chamberlain. Dr. Chamberlain is the director of the Alaska Family Violence Prevention Project and UAA affiliate faculty.

Homeless on the streets of Dillingham

Avery Lill, KDLG - Dillingham

There's no homeless shelter in Dillingham, but there aren't many who have nowhere to turn to get in from the cold. 61-year-old Matfie McCarr is one of a handful who call the streets home.

Remembering military historian John Cloe

Zoe Sobel, KUCB - Unalaska

Military historian John Cloe has died. First reported by the Alaska Dispatch News, Cloe died at his home in Anchorage on December 26th.

Memories hidden in a wall

Kayla Desroches, KMXT - Kodiak

Houses can be historic in many senses – for instance, the history that families create. Recently, the owner of one house on a hill in Kodiak, found a little of that family history while renovating.