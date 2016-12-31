Alaska News Nightly: Friday, Dec. 30, 2016

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Two sled dogs die after vehicle collision

Dan Bross, KUAC - Fairbanks

Two sled dogs are dead after the team of Yukon Quest and Iditarod veteran Sebastian Schnuelle was hit by a vehicle outside Fairbanks.

Northwest Alaska faces heavy, severe weather warnings

Dan Bross, KUAC - Fairbanks

Blizzard and severe weather warnings remain in effect for communities on the northwest coast of Alaska as a winter storm continues to bring wind, heavy snow and in some cases rain.

Port Mackenzie repairs spread Mat-Su budget thin

Ellen Lockyer, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

Recurring structural problems at Port Mackenzie's barge dock are adding costs to the Mat-Su Borough's already tight budget. Port officials are puzzled as to the cause of the damage, which seems to be located in a specific area, while a series of repair jobs so far have done nothing to solve the problem.

Monitoring Bogoslof: How life responds to volcanic destruction

Zoe Sobel, Alaska's Energy Desk - Unalaska

Bogoslof Island is an important breeding ground for marine mammals and seabirds, making it the perfect place to monitor how life responds to volcanic destruction.

'Naughty' Facebook locks North Pole Santa Claus out of account

Wesley Early, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

North Pole resident Santa Claus --yes, that is his legal name -- has been living under that name for about 11 years. He was surprised when Facebook notified him that his account had been shut down because Facebook didn't believe him.

AK: 2016 favorites

Ellen Lockyer and Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage and Jillian Rogers, KHNS - Haines

This week on AK... Our favorite segments from 2016!