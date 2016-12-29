Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Cuts to state jobs prompt union outcry

Elizabeth Jenkins, Alaska's Energy Desk - Juneau

In a class action grievance filed Tuesday, the Alaska State Employees Association says the governor overlooked a crucial detail in its contract agreement.

State delays renewal of Pebble land use permit

Dave Bendinger, KDLG - Dillingham

Alaska’s Department of Natural Resources has delayed renewing a two-year land use permit for the Pebble Limited Partnership to give state regulators more time to review an “extensive” number of public comments.

Juneau’s cruise ship head tax spending pitches due next week

Jeremy Hsieh, KTOO - Juneau

Proposals to spend Juneau’s cruise ship passenger fees are due January 2, and so far, the city hasn’t received many pitches.

Young, striking Trump-like note, reflects on 2016

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media - Washington D.C.\

Alaska Congressman Don Young showed no enthusiasm for Donald Trump during the presidential campaign. But with President-elect Trump three weeks from his swearing-in, and a new Democratic minority leader in the Senate, Young is looking at the big picture and seeing the bright side.

Capital City Fire/Rescue got hit with hundreds more calls in 2016

Quinton Chandler, KTOO - Juneau

Juneau's fire department is battling a near 12 percent increase in emergency calls. The higher volume has stretched the department thin and the Fire Chief says additional personnel is the only real solution.

UAF research facility device could boost use of renewable energy

Tim Ellis, KUAC - Fairbanks

Engineers at UAF’s Alaska Center for Energy and Power have invented a device that should help promote greater use of renewable-energy sources such as wind and hydropower to generate electricity in small, remote communities. Center officials say development of the ST100 is an important milestone in their effort to boost the use of renewables to help communities save money by burning less diesel fuel to generate power.

Naknek augments power supply with new solar array

Avery Lill, KDLG - Dillingham

In the search for cheap, renewable sources of energy to power rural Alaska, solar seems to have rarely gotten a look. But solar panel technology is constantly improving, and one small company set up an array in Naknek this year to prove it can work.