Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016

Undercover operation leads to meth arrests in Unalaska

Zoe Sobel, KUCB - Unalaska

Seven people have been charged in a crackdown on methamphetamine distribution in Unalaska.

Managing Aleutian volcanoes from Homer

Zoe Sobel, KUCB - Unalaska

A volcano in the eastern Aleutians has been erupting for the past week. Bogoslof volcano is an uninhabited island 60 miles northwest of Unalaska. It’s part of the Alaska Maritime Wildlife Refuge, which is based hundreds of miles away in Homer.

Weak snowpack heightens avalanche danger in Southcentral Alaska

Josh Edge, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

Heavy snow over the weekend in parts of Southcentral Alaska has forecasters urging caution in the backcountry due to heightened avalanche danger.

Alaska Legislature expected to address alcohol law revision

Associated Press

A Soldotna state senator is expected to again push for reforms in Alaska's alcohol laws when the legislature convenes.

3 suspects arrested in Anchorage double homicide

Associated Press

A spokeswoman for the Anchorage Police Department says a third man connected to a Christmas Eve double homicide is in custody.

Kenai organizers to commemorate the 150th anniversary of Alaska's purchase

Associated Press

Organizers on the Kenai Peninsula are putting together a conference marking the 150th anniversary of America's purchase of Alaska from Russia.

New Fairbanks surgery center close to opening for patients

Associated Press

The Fairbanks Memorial Hospital's new $88 million surgery center is on track to be fully operational this spring.

Juneau schools make the honor roll for AP testing

Quinton Chandler, KTOO - Juneau

The Juneau School District is one of the first in Alaska to make the AP District Honor Roll, a prestigious recognition for districts that increased the percentage of students who took and passed Advanced Placement tests.

Y-K Delta sees its first marijuana applications

Anna Rose MacArthur, KYUK - Bethel

Two businesses in the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta are applying for the region’s first marijuana store licenses: The Green Tree LLC in Bethel, located at 260 C Osage Avenue, and Kuskokwim Enterprises, LLC in Aniak, located at 3 Slough View Drive.

Kenaitze tribe partners with State to help quell community substance abuse

Daysha Eaton, KBBI - Homer

Kenaitze Indian Tribe in Kenai is partnering with the State of Alaska to develop the state’s first joint-jurisdiction therapeutic court. Proponents say it’s a step towards better support for community members –both Native and non-Native— who are struggling with substance abuse and the legal system.

Interviews about Alaska Native education recorded

Scott Burton, KTOO - Juneau

The Juneau Public Library recently celebrated the addition of 30 audio interviews to their collection. The recordings were done in Juneau, Haines and Klukwan. Many focus on Alaska Native education.

Alcohol board to decide on Bethel's final liquor license

Associated Press

Bethel's final liquor license is still up for grabs and three businesses are competing to secure it.