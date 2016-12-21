Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Obama 'indefinitely' bars drilling in Arctic waters

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media - Washington D.C.

President Obama has issued an order blocking future oil and gas development in the entire Chukchi Sea and nearly all of the Beaufort.

Easier reporting could reduce violence against sex workers

Anne Hillman, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

Improving communication between sex workers and law enforcement could decrease violent crimes against people working in the industry.

Despite fire, the World Ice Art Championships will still go on

Dan Bross, KUAC - Fairbanks

Preparations for the 2017 World Ice Art Championships are continuing in Fairbanks, despite a fire that destroyed the annual ice sculpture event’s main building Friday.

Alaska Airlines now nation's fifth largest airline

Margaret Demaioribus, KNOM - Nome

Alaska Airlines is now the fifth largest airline in the nation after acquiring Virgin America Airlines last week.

Alaska Pacific University to become tribal college

Joaqlin Estus, KNBA - Anchorage

The Alaska Pacific University board of trustees voted Dec. 19 to partner with the Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium to transform the small Anchorage-based university into a tribal college.

Man sentenced for drunken Iditarod snowmachine incident

Dan Bross, KUAC - Fairbanks

A drunk driver who ran his snowmachine into the dog teams of two front-running Iditarod mushers during the last year’s race, was sentenced in state court in Fairbanks Dec. 19. Under a pleas agreement, 27-year-old Arnold Demoski of Nulato was sentenced to 6 months in jail and to pay restitution to the mushers.

The feds are finally paying to move a village, but it’s not in Alaska

Rachel Waldholz, Alaska's Energy Desk - Anchorage

Alaska villages facing rapid erosion have been trying to move for decades. But they’ve always run up against one major problem: money. Then this year, for the first time, the federal government made tens of millions of dollars available to relocate a small Native village threatened by climate change. The problem is that village is in Louisiana, not Alaska.

Gov. Walker proposes stable Fish and Game budget

Aaron Bolton, KSTK - Wrangell

Gov. Bill Walker proposed cutting about 45 positions and $3.5 million from the Alaska Department of Fish and Game’s 2018 budget last week, significantly smaller than the $11.5 million in cuts over the past two years. But, Walker’s proposal calls for no additional changes to the agency’s Southeast operations.

Kodiak kids make sandwiches for the needy

Kayla Desroches, KMXT - Kodiak

The holidays tend to inspire people to be all-the-more charitable, and a couple of classes at Peterson Elementary School have made the spirit of giving a monthly tradition. Since September, a group of second grade students have been among those to put a little time aside to make sandwiches for those in need.