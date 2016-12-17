Alaska News Nightly: Friday, Dec. 16, 2016

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Why Trump’s pick for Interior wants land to stay federal

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media - Washington D.C.

No federal appointee has as much control over Alaska as the secretary of the Interior , the person in charge of all National parks and preserves, BLM land and federal refuges. President-elect Donald Trump’s pick for Interior secretary is Congressman Ryan Zinke, R-Montana. Alaska’s congressional delegation likes a lot of what he stands for. There’s just one big exception.

Judge in Alaska tosses lawsuit against electors

Associated Press

A federal judge in Alaska has thrown out a lawsuit brought by a Hillary Clinton supporter seeking to prevent the state's three electoral college voters from casting votes for President-elect Donald Trump.

Fire burns main structure at Alaska ice carving park

Associated Press

A fire has burned the main building at the Fairbanks, Alaska, park that hosts the annual world ice art championships.

Alaska wildfires linked to climate change

Elizabeth Jenkins, Alaska's Energy Desk - Juneau

2015 was a headline grabbing year for extreme weather events. Massive floods, extreme drought and low snowpack were seen around the globe. In Alaska, wildfires scorched over 5 million acres of land. Now the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is taking a closer look and trying to figure out what caused them.

Arctic’s warmest year on record harshly affects ecosystem

Matt Miller, KTOO - Juneau

2016 was not a good year for the Arctic with the continued warming of the air and sea water, and diminishing sea ice. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration on Tuesday released its Arctic Report Card for 2016.

Ask a Climatologist: Is that ice fog or freezing fog?

Annie Feidt, Alaska's Energy Desk - Anchorage

Anchorage residents have been waking up to fog most days recently. But do the cold temperatures that go along with it make it technically “ice fog”?

AK: Praising La Señora de Guadalupe in Anchorage

Ellen Lockyer, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

Aztec dancers whirled, while drums beat and a guitar-backed chorus sang Spanish hymns in praise of La Senora de Guadalupe. The pre-dawn celebration honors Mexico's patron saint, and even in frozen Alaska, the tradition warms up a December morning.

49 Voices: Sophie Leshan of Anchorage

Wesley Early, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

This week we're hearing from Sophie Leshan in Anchorage. Leshan is originally from Ann Arbor, Michigan and moved to Anchorage in 2013. She will be the University of Alaska Anchorage's Fall commencement speaker on Sunday.