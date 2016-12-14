Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Five teenagers face adult charges for Palmer murder

Ellen Lockyer, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

A group of Matanuska Valley teenagers, ranging from sixteen to nineteen were arraigned in state Superior Court in Palmer Tuesday, in the disturbing kidnap and murder case of another Valley teen, David Grunwald. All five will be charged as adults.

Governor Walker recovering from prostate cancer surgery

Associated Press

Gov. Bill Walker has undergone surgery to treat prostate cancer, and his office says no further treatment is currently expected.

Exxon’s Tillerson, Trump’s choice for State Dept., has history in Alaska

Rachel Waldholz, Alaska's Energy Desk - Anchorage

President-elect Donald Trump has chosen ExxonMobil CEO Rex Tillerson as his nominee for secretary of state. National attention has focused on Tillerson's close ties to Russia. But he -- and his company -- also have a long history in Alaska.

Trump against F-35 program; Alaskan delegates think he'll come around

Associated Press

Alaska's Congressional delegation is largely unconcerned about President-elect Donald Trump's criticism of the $400 billion dollar F-35 fighter jet program.

Legislature to conduct special audit of Mental Health Trust Authority

Anne Hillman, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

The Alaska Mental Health Trust Authority will undergo a special audit. The legislative Budget and Audit committee voted in favor of the action Tuesday.

Fairbanks recycling business falls on hard times

Dan Bross, KUAC - Fairbanks

Bernie Karl and his business K&K Recycling, have kept a variety of materials out of Fairbanks' landfill since the 1980’s, but recent years' weak markets and high costs have forced downsizing of the operation.

Winter has a different meaning for Juneau’s homeless

Quinton Chandler, KTOO - Juneau

It’s cold in Juneau. Earlier this month, the city saw one its heaviest snowfalls in at least a couple of years and, according to the National Weather Service, temperatures ranged between the teens and the mid-20s.

Juneau man falls through thin ice, saves himself and then a babushka

Jeremy Hsieh, KTOO - Juneau

Mendenhall Glacier Visitor Center officials warn people winter after winter about the perils of walking across the lake ice. On Sunday, that warning hit home when one Juneau man fell into the frigid water looking out for an adventurous grandmother standing on thin ice.