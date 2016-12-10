Alaska News Nightly: Friday, Dec. 9, 2016

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Obama draws fury and joy with Bering Sea protection

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media - Washington D.C.

President Obama today issued an executive order creating the "Northern Bering Sea Climate Resilience Area." Alaska's congressional delegation says Obama is acting with unilateral authority. But Bering Sea elders say the president has answered their request.

Washington congresswoman is likely pick to lead Trump's Interior Department

Elizabeth Harball, Alaska's Energy Desk - Anchorage

Multiple national news outlets are reporting President-elect Donald Trump is set to pick Cathy McMorris Rodgers, a Republican Congresswoman from Washington state, to lead the Department of Interior. She's seen as friendly to industry, drawing criticism from some environmentalists. But others think she's a relatively moderate pick.If confirmed, McMorris Rodgers would oversee a lot of land in Alaska, including the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge and all the National Parks.

Feds say plane presumably crashed in Alaska lake

Associated Press

The National Park Service says searchers have recovered parts of the airplane that was carrying four people from Port Alsworth to Anchorage. It is thought to have crashed into Lake Clark shortly after taking off.

Exito sinking victim search called off

Laura Kraegel, KUCB - Unalaska

The U.S. Coast Guard has called off the search for two people who went missing Tuesday after their ship sank north of Unalaska.

Interior Energy Project close to having new gas supplier

Dan Bross, KUAC - Fairbanks

The Interior Energy Project is negotiating a Cook Inlet gas supply contract. IEP project manager Gene Therriault did not name the company when he was speaking recently in Fairbanks, but he did confirm that a potential supplier is working with the state.

Ask a Climatologist: With snow and cold, ‘it’s Alaska again’

Annie Feidt, Alaska's Energy Desk - Anchorage

It’s winter again in Alaska. There’s snow on the ground across most of the state. Some places, notably Juneau, have a lot of fresh snow. It’s cold too, and those below normal temperatures are expected to stick around for the rest of the month.

Mt. Edgecumbe High School wrestlers learn about healthy relationships

Emily Russell, KCAW - Sitka

This fall, student wrestlers at Mt. Edgecumbe High School took part in a program called, ‘Coaching Boys into Men.’ The idea is to teach young players how to have healthy relationships even if, in the case of Mt. Edgecumbe, half of the wrestlers will grow up to be women.

AK: Hundreds of Douglas kids band together in music class

Ed Schoenfeld, CoastAlaska - Juneau

When you think about an elementary school music class, a choir might come to mind. The students sing choral standards with their teacher standing in front, or backing them up on piano. But these days, some of those classes are different. In Juneau, one music teacher has hundreds of kids playing guitars, mandolins, ukuleles and banjos – together, as a band.

49 Voices: Ives Viray in Anchorage

Wesley Early, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

This week we're hearing from Ives Viray from Anchorage. Viray is a professional break-dancer and is looking to open Express Dance Studio early next year.