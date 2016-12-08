Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Trump taps petrol industry ally for top EPA job

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media - Washington D.C.

President-elect Donald Trump has selected a friend of the oil and gas industry to be EPA administrator: Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt. Pruitt has fought President Obama’s environmental policies, on behalf of his state, and with other attorneys general.

Accusations of fake news and Islamophobia fill Anchorage Assembly

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

A controversy has erupted in Anchorage, with accusations about fake news, liberal media bias, and a militant Islamic training camp in Wasilla that does not exist. The issue started online, but within days has spread into city government.

Two missing after vessel sinks near Priest Rock

Laura Kraegel, KUCB - Unalaska

Two people are missing after a commercial fishing vessel sank near Unalaska Tuesday night, forcing crew members to abandon ship.

UAF rape victim speaks out following investigation completion

Dan Bross, KUAC - Fairbanks

The University of Alaska Fairbanks has completed an investigation of a campus rape case. The university will not comment on the September 2016 case, but the victim is again speaking out.

Money management at Mental Health Trust raises concerns

Anne Hillman, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

Back in 1956, Congress set up the Alaska Mental Health Trust to make sure the state could provide mental health care programs to its residents far into the future. Since then, the Trust has had a tumultuous history, and some state leaders fear it could be in danger once more. Legislators are considering a special audit of the Trust and how the Trustees are investing its money.

NTSB: 1 dead in plane crash in Alaska

Associated Press

Responders say one person has died in a plane crash on military property in Alaska's interior.

How much oil is really in ANWR?

Elizabeth Harball, Alaska's Energy Desk - Anchorage

The Coastal Plain of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge ranks as one of the most controversial chunks of land in Alaska. Since Congress set it aside for more study in 1980, environmental groups, politicians and industry have battled over whether to explore for oil there -- or to protect the wilderness forever. As the Trump administration gets ready to take the White House in January, the debate will likely flare up again.