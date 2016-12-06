Alaska News Nightly: Monday, Dec. 5, 2016

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Bethel police say couple dies in residential fire

Associated Press

Police say the bodies of 41-year-old Charity Alexie and 37-year-old Hans Alexie were found after firefighters put out the fire early Saturday morning.

Police believe they found body of missing Palmer teen

Ellen Lockyer, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

A body found Friday near Palmer is believed to be that of the missing 16-year old, David Grunwald. Troopers have arrested another teen, 16-year-old Erik Almandinger on charges of first degree murder and kidnapping in connection with the case.

State looks to federal government to help sustain insurance market

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO - Juneau

Alaska’s state government has gained national attention for what it’s doing to keep its individual and family health insurance market from collapsing. Now the state is looking to the federal government to pay some of the cost of keeping down insurance price hikes.

Community of Stebbins experiencing 'water crisis'

Davis Hovey, KNOM - Nome

The community of Stebbins has been experiencing an ongoing “water crisis” since the community’s water line froze in late November.

Juneau police shooting victim arrested following hospitalization

Associated Press

A man shot Saturday by a Juneau police officer has been released from a Seattle hospital. Juneau police say 38-year-old Jeremie Tinney was treated at Harborview Medical Center, released yesterday (Sunday) and arrested on a Washington state warrant.

Taxi industry in for a few changes in Anchorage

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

There could be big changes ahead for Anchorage's taxi industry. During it's meeting tomorrow, the Assembly is voting on a measure that aims to eliminate the fixed number of cabs operating in the city, which would happen in a phased approach over the next few years.

Pedestrian safety highlighted in Alaska's darkest months

Josh Edge, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

Charting new courses: Student mariners prepare to navigate a warmer Arctic

Zoe Sobel, Alaska's Energy Desk - Maine

As temperatures rise, Arctic ice is retreating, making trips through the Northwest passage – from Alaska to Maine – a new summer reality. But until now, mariners navigating arctic ice have had limited formal training. A professor at Maine Maritime Academy is working to change that. He’s developed one of the first courses for seafarers in polar regions.

Energy audit aims to cut costs for fishermen

Emily Russell, KCAW - Sitka

Commercial fishermen are largely at the whim of the seafood market. Prices can vary wildly, while operation costs stays the same — That is, until now. An energy audit aims to help Sitka’s fishermen increase their profit margins.

Galena to hold recall election for school board

Tim Bodony, KIYU - Galena

Galena City School District Board President Kim Kopp will have to stand for a recall election.