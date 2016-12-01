Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Palin for VA? She seems eager

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media - Washington D.C.

The Donald Trump transition team hasn’t named a VA secretary yet, but news broke today that ex-Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin is vying for the job. She's the mother of an Iraq vet, and she's got Medal of Honor recipient Dakota Meyer on her side.

ACLU sues state on abortion regs

Ellen Lockyer, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

The ACLU of Alaska Wednesday filed suit against the state challenging restrictions on second trimester abortions. Planned Parenthood Votes of the Great Northwest and Hawaii and the Center for Reproductive Rights joined ACLU as plaintiffs.

Murkowski deals with legislation involving guns and marijuana

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO - Juneau

When Americans buy guns, they’re asked whether they use marijuana. If they say yes, they can’t buy the gun. U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski wants to change that, and some Alaskan gun sellers, marijuana industry advocates and local officials applaud the move.

Fairbanks looks to transform school day

Dan Bross, KUAC - Fairbanks

Fairbanks schools will be the first in Alaska to implement a new education model that will transform the traditional school day.

Alaska fire crews battling blazes in Southeast U.S.

Josh Edge, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

Dozens of Alaska firefighters are battling blazes in the Lower 48, including deadly Tennessee fires that have destroyed or damaged hundreds of buildings.

Ask a Climatologist: Bitter cold makes a comeback in Alaska

Annie Feidt, Alaska's Energy Desk - Anchorage

Alaska has settled into a notable stretch of seriously cold weather. Communities around the state are enduring low temperatures they haven’t seen in a few years. And for more than a week, the average statewide temperature index has registered below normal- by far the longest stretch this year.

Police still searching for missing Palmer teen

Ellen Lockyer, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

There's no sign yet of a Palmer teenager who was reported missing more than two weeks ago. Sixteen-year-old David Grunwald was reported missing by his family on November 13 after he failed to return home from a date. Grunwald's car, a Ford Bronco was found burned, a day later.

Modern ‘warriors’ protect language, water, subsistence, families

Ed Schoenfeld, CoastAlaska - Juneau

According to Southeast Alaska’s largest tribal organization, a warrior is someone who fights to preserve subsistence rights or Native languages. It's also someone who works for clean water or cares for other people’s children.

Alaskan seeks to document bringing DeLorean "Back to Alaska"

Dan Bross, KUAC - Fairbanks

A University of Alaska Fairbanks professor is pursuing a dream. Documentary film professor Rob Prince is on sabbatical in his home state of Michigan, where he has acquired an iconic 35-year-old sports car. The car is the centerpiece of a planned transcontinental trip and film project.