Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2016

Interior Dept. gives Ahtna region more say in moose, caribou hunt

Rachel Waldholz, Alaska's Energy Desk - Anchorage

In its final days, the Obama administration is forging ahead with a promise to include Alaska Native tribes in the management of fish and wildlife on federal land.

Deadline nears for Murkowski energy bill

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media - Washington D.C.

Time is running out on one of Sen. Lisa Murkowski’s top priorities: a far-reaching energy bill. Murkowski had hoped the legislation would serve as her crowning achievement after two years as chairman of the Senate Energy Committee.

Former Attorney General Richards joins Bering Straits Native Corp

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO - Juneau

Alaska's former attorney general has a new job. Craig Richards will be the general counsel for the Bering Straits Native Corporation.

Armstrong Oil and Gas has high hopes for another North Slope find this winter

Elizabeth Harball, Alaska's Energy Desk - Anchorage

Small oil developers are making a name for themselves on Alaska's North Slope. And over the past year, some newcomers have announced finds that are anything but small. One is the Denver, Colorado-based Armstrong Oil and Gas.

Sockeye fire trial postponed again

Ellen Lockyer, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

The Sockeye fire trial, which was scheduled to begin today