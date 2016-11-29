Alaska News Nightly: Monday, Nov. 28, 2016

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

State's new top general back in Alaska for the third time

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

Lieutenant General Kenneth Wilsbach took over in August, but first came to Alaska in the 60s as a young boy on Adak.

One Alaskan’s quest to transform how we clean up oil spills

Elizabeth Harball, Alaska's Energy Desk - Anchorage

Cleaning up after a major oil spill is a huge challenge. For example, after the BP Deepwater Horizon disaster, the federal government estimates responders recovered only about a quarter of the nearly 5 billion barrels of oil released.

Sockeye fire trial starts tomorrow

Ellen Lockyer, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

The trial of an Anchorage couple charged with igniting the devastating Sockeye fire last year is scheduled to start Tuesday in District court in Palmer.

Jilkaat Kwaan Cultural Heritage Center opens in Klukwan

Emily Files, KHNS - Haines

It was a historic year for the Chilkat Indian Village of Klukwan. After more than a decade of work, the Jilkaat Kwaan Cultural Heritage Center was opened in May. The center tells the still-evolving story of the Chilkat people. It also houses some of the world’s most admired works of Northwest Coast Art, the Whale House Collection.

Satellite tags offer rare glimpse into harbor seal life

Shahla Farzan, KBBI - Homer

For wildlife biologists, understanding the basics about an animal species is key. How long does it live? How many babies does it have? When it comes to marine mammals, collecting this basic information can be a challenge.

Officials ban trailers for carrying dogs in Iditarod

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

Citing safety concerns, the Iditarod Board of Directors have ruled that Iditarod mushers will no longer be able to carry dogs in trailers behind their sleds.

UAA men claim seventh place in Great Alaska Shootout

Josh Edge, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

The University of Alaska Anchorage men's basketball team claimed seventh place in the Great Alaska Shootout, beating NCAA Div. I Drake University.

Kenaitze Tribe promotes traditional values through Moose Camp

Daysha Eaton, KBBI - Homer

The Kenaitze Indian Tribe in Kenai is taking an innovative approach to drug, alcohol and tobacco prevention. In addition to more overt prevention efforts, like signs and education, the tribe is offering culturally-relevant healthy activities through their Yaghanen Youth Center located in Soldotna, including a moose camp in the fall for young men.