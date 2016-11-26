Alaska News Nightly: Friday, Nov. 25, 2016

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Listen Now

All absentee ballots counted and accounted for

Jay Barrett, KMXT - Kodiak

Just before heading out for the Thanksgiving holiday, the Alaska Division of Elections made its final count Wednesday of outstanding ballots from the November 8th General Election.

Rural lawmakers wield power without recent precedent

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO - Juneau

Dillingham Democrat Bryce Edgmon will be the first speaker of the Alaska House of Representatives from off the road system or outside of Southeast Alaska since Nome’s Howard Lyng in the Territorial Legislature of 1941. Other rural lawmakers will hold more important leadership posts in the next legislature than they have had in decades.

DOC seeks input on re-purposing Palmer Correctional Center

Ellen Lockyer, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

The Palmer Correctional Center, now shuttered after a state Department of Corrections decision to close it due to budget cuts, was the topic of a "brainstorming" session earlier this month. The state wants input on how to re-purpose the buildings and the land now occupied by the prison.

High winds forecast for Aleutians, Alaska Peninsula

Associated Press

Residents of the central and eastern Aleutian Islands could see strong winds Saturday.

Sitkans aim to raise funds, traditional foods for Standing Rock protesters

Emily Russell, KCAW - Sitka

Protests on the Standing Rock Sioux reservation continue this week. That’s despite rising tensions between protesters and police and dropping temperatures in the Midwest. An event in Sitka this Saturday aims to raise food and funds for the reservation’s residents, who fear that the Dakota Access Pipeline could threaten their drinking water and destroy sacred lands.

Trump, Congress and Southeast timber, what are the possibilities?

Aaron Bolton, KSTK - Wrangell

Could President-elect Donald Trump and the incoming Republican-led Congress change logging plans in Southeast Alaska? Changes to the Tongass forest plan amendment, a contentious Forest Service regulation, are possible.

Ski champ Randall back on women's US Cross Country Ski Team

Associated Press

World champion skier Kikkan Randall is back on the women's U.S. Cross Country Ski Team after taking a season off to have a baby.

UAA women take fourth place in Great Alaska Shootout

Josh Edge, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

The University of Alaska Anchorage women's basketball team fell Wednesday to NCAA Div. I opponent Missouri State in the Great Alaska Shootout.

AK: Native fashion designs dazzle catwalks

Emily Kwong, KCAW - Sitka

November is Native American Heritage Month. To celebrate, we’re taking you down the catwalk and into the heart of contemporary Native fashion. From seal skin corsets to gowns fringed like Eagle feathers, today’s designers are finding new silhouettes for traditional art. And their customers love

49 Voices: Ma'o Tosi of Anchorage

Wesley Early, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

This week we're hearing from Ma'o Tosi in Anchorage. Tosi is a property manager at the Northway Mall and a community advocate.