Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016

New head of Federal Subsistence Board says local voices are essential

Rachel Waldholz, Alaska's Energy Desk - Anchorage

Hydaburg Mayor Anthony Christianson has been appointed the new chair of the Federal Subsistence Board.

Anchorage teacher surprised with national award

Wesley Early, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

An Anchorage teacher was surprised to learn today that he was the recipient of the Milken Educator award from the Milken Family Foundation. The Milken Family Foundation is a national group whose goals are improving education, public health and medical research. The award is given to recognize teachers for their dedication to both their school and their communities.

4 percent: Anchorage may get a sales tax

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

Fiscally conservative Assembly member from South Anchorage hopes to diversify city revenues while staying below the "tax cap."

Ferry study recommends changes

Ed Scheonfeld, CoastAlaska - Juneau

A new ferry governance study released by the Southeast Conference, a regional development organization, concluded that the Alaska Marine Highway System should break into two agencies to prepare for the future. The study examined ferry operations in Alaska and elsewhere.

North Slope schools expand curricula to ‘reflect ideologies of the Inupiat’

Davis Hovey, KNOM - Nome

North Slope government and history is now part of high school graduation requirements for all North Slope Borough schools.

AWARE program expands to combat sexual assault at UAS

Quinton Chandler, KTOO - Juneau

One out of every eight UAS students said they experienced some form of sexual misconduct or sexual assault between 2015 and 2016. That’s according to the Alaska Justice Statistical Analysis Center at the University of Alaska Anchorage.

Two Athabascan men join Standing Rock protest

Daysha Eaton, KBBI - North Dakota

On the chilly plains of North Dakota, organizers estimate that around 2,500 people are now gathered near the Standing Rock Sioux reservation to support the Great Sioux Nation, or Oceti Sakowin, in their efforts to stop an oil pipeline from crossing under the Missouri River near their reservation. Recently, two Athabascan men from Alaska were among them.

Group sues over lack of info in Alaska Railroad LNG project

Associated Press

An environmental group is suing the Federal Railroad Administration for failing to disclose the approval process for the Alaska Railroad's application for rail shipments of highly volatile liquefied natural gas.

Alaska DOT sees higher car crash fatalities

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

Just ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, Alaska's Department of Transportation says it has seen a 34 percent increase in the number of deaths from car crashes so far this year.