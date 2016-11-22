Alaska News Nightly: Monday, Nov. 21, 2016

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Listen Now

New legislative leaders prepare to start work ahead of challenging session

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO - Juneau

Both houses of the legislature will have new leaders in January. Incoming Senate President Pete Kelly and House Speaker Bryce Edgmon both said they have positive feelings toward the other. But they lead very different caucuses that will likely have different priorities in the coming legislative session.

Update: Blood Bank denies it put public at risk to boost finances

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

Last Friday, we brought you a story about the Blood Bank of Alaska holding a press conference to dispute allegations that were part of a complaint filed with the Food and Drug Administration by a former employee. That employee, Linda Soriano claimed that over the summer, BBA's blood supply had gotten dangerously low because of financial incentives to over-export blood in order to pay for the new, larger building that opened earlier this year.

Community gathers for Transgender Day of Remembrance

Anne Hillman, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

Sunday was the International Transgender Day of Remembrance. More than 80 people gathered in Anchorage to honor those who lost their lives because of transphobia. Those in attendance also discussed ways to prevent violence in the future.

Front of new Alaska ferry completed

Leila Kheiry, KRBD - Ketchikan

Ketchikan’s Vigor Industrial rolled out the forward half of the Alaska-class ferry Tazlina on Sunday. With that portion out of the assembly hall, shipyard employees now can get started on the back half.

Great Alaska Shootout enters 39th year, but a 40th isn't guaranteed

Josh Edge, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

The GCI Great Alaska Shootout basketball tournament tips off this week in Anchorage. This is the tournament's 39th year, but a 40th is not guaranteed as the university grapples with a shrinking budget.

Mat-Su Salmon Symposium brings salmon advocates together

Ellen Lockyer, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

Matanuska Susitna Borough's annual Salmon Symposium brings together researchers and conservationists for updates on how to better manage and protect salmon habitat. The event got underway Thursday in Palmer.

Oil advocates optimistic and hopeful of Trump presidency

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media - Washington D.C.

Advocates of more oil development in Alaska’s Arctic believe they have a champion in Donald Trump. But the president-elect has not mentioned the Arctic in his few public speeches since election day. He did not respond, by Twitter or otherwise, to last week’s announcement that the Interior Department has removed the Arctic from its five-year offshore leasing plan.

HEA members question whether subsidiary will be deregulated

Shahla Farzan, KBBI - Homer

Two Homer Electric Association members filed a formal complaint with the Regulatory Commission of Alaska (RCA) on Nov. 15, regarding HEA’s ongoing deregulation election.

Juneau animal control officials seek mandatory microchips for dangerous pets

Jeremy Hsieh, KTOO - Juneau

Juneau’s animal control officials want mandatory microchipping of pets they deem “potentially dangerous or dangerous,” and the Juneau Assembly is considering an ordinance with the microchipping requirement at the committee level on Monday.