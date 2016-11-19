Alaska News Nightly: Friday, Nov. 18, 2016

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Listen Now

Breaking: Offshore lease plan excludes Arctic

Rachel Waldholz, Alaska's Energy Desk - Anchorage

The Obama administration has removed the Arctic Ocean from any new oil and gas leasing for the next five years. The Interior Department announced its new plan for offshore leasing this morning. The plan does NOT include any new lease sales in the Beaufort or Chukchi Seas off Alaska -- which had been included in an earlier draft.

Breaking: Offshore lease plan excludes Arctic (2way)

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media - Washington D.C.

To hear more about this offshore lease sale announcement, let's talk to our Washington correspondent Liz Ruskin.

Bartlett Regional Hospital now recognizes broader gender identities

Jeremy Hsieh, KTOO - Juneau

Bartlett Regional Hospital announced Thursday that at registration, its patients will now be asked for their gender identity. Patients will also be notified that they are protected against sex discrimination.

Alaska Mental Health Trust Authority officially changes leadership

Anne Hillman, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

The change in leadership at the Alaska Mental Health Trust Authority is official. Many Trust advisory boards and beneficiaries have expressed concerns about the Board of Trustees’ unexpected October decision to hire retired Trust Land Office Director Greg Jones as the interim CEO.

Blood Bank denies it put public at risk to boost finances

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

The Blood Bank of Alaska did not put residents at risk by mismanaging the state's blood supply this summer. That's according to a lengthy report released today during a press conference held at the BBA's new building, opened earlier this year. The finding comes after a former employee sent a complaint to the Food and Drug Administration in August.

New faces in Alaska House of Reps could tackle familiar gas and oil issues

Rashah McChesney, Alaska's Energy Desk - Juneau

A radical reshuffling in the state House has shifted control -- and with it the ruling philosophy for the upcoming session. But key questions on state energy policy remain the same.

AK: Sitka's Wild Foods Potluck

Emily Russell, KCAW - Sitka

Each November, the community gathers for its Wild Foods Potluck, bringing together family and friends from near and far.

49 Voices: Darlena Fritzler of Wasilla

Wesley Early, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

This week we're hearing from Darlena Fritzler, of Wasilla. Fritzler is the Development Manager for the Alaska branch of the YWCA.