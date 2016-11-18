Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, Nov. 17, 2016

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Listen Now

Judge upholds Walker’s veto halving Permanent Fund dividends

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO - Juneau

Governor Bill Walker’s veto of half the Permanent Fund dividend money will stand for now. A judge found Thursday that Walker had the authority to cut the money.

Alaska Native corporation acquires oil and gas leases in Arctic waters

Elizabeth Harball, Alaska's Energy Desk - Anchorage

The Alaska Native corporation representing the North Slope has bought two federal leases in the Beaufort Sea, formerly owned by Shell. That gives the Arctic Slope Regional Corporation -- or ASRC -- the right to explore for oil and gas in the Arctic Ocean. Such offshore drilling has historically been controversial.

ConocoPhillips puts historic Kenai LNG plant up for sale

Rashah McChesney and Elizabeth Harball, Alaska's Energy Desk

ConocoPhillips is looking to leave the natural gas business in Cook Inlet. The company said Thursday it's putting its Kenai LNG plant up for sale.

Anchorage man charged with kidnapping and sexually assaulting a minor

Wesley Early, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

On Wednesday, an Anchorage grand jury charged 63-year-old Paul Allen Harris on one count of kidnapping, two counts of sexual abuse of a minor in the first degree and one count of sexual abuse of a minor in the second degree.

Alaska Municipal League meets in Anchorage to discuss heroin addiction

Ellen Lockyer, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

The Alaska Municipal League meets in Anchorage this week. The annual convention brings together local government officials to discuss common concerns, like fiscal issues, clean water and sanitation, and how to meet state and federal requirements with inadequate staff.

Remembering Nancy McGuire

Lori Townsend, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

Early this morning, long time Nome Nugget editor and publisher Nancy McGuire died. McGuire had been battling cancer and in her last editorial bid a fond farewell to her beloved Nome community and residents.

Coast Guard still investigating what sank the Alaska Juris

Laura Kraegel, KUCB - Unalaska

It's been four months since the F/V Alaska Juris sank in the Bering Sea, and the U.S. Coast Guard is still trying to figure out why its engine room flooded, forcing 46 crew-members to abandon ship near Kiska Island.

Alaska ferry system plans more fare hikes

Ed Schoenfeld, CoastAlaska - Juneau

The Alaska Marine Highway System plans its next round of fare increases to start May 1, when the new summer schedule begins.

UFA hones in on salmon habitat issues

Aaron Bolton, KSTK - Wrangell

An Alaska commercial fishing advocacy group is beginning to get an idea of what its new Salmon Habitat Information Program – or SHIP – will look like. The program is aimed at engaging commercial fisherman around the state in salmon habitat issues.

Kotzebue brothers release first keyboard for all 20 Alaska Native languages

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

When Barrow officially changes its name back to Utqiagvik on December 1st, people all over are going to encounter the same typographical challenge: writing out the dotted g, the name's sixth character. Alaska Native languages have faced a growing technological challenge: meshing alphabets with all the new tools for communicating, like texting or Facebook.