Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2016

APD: gun used to shoot officer linked to five summer murders

Sean Doogan and Josh Edge, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

Anchorage Police said the gun used to "ambush" and shoot one of its officers early Saturday has now been linked to five area murders -- committed from early July through late August.

Native leaders hold symposium to discuss strengthening self-government

Dan Bross, KUAC - Fairbanks

Alaska Native leaders from across the state are gathered in Fairbanks for a tribal self-governance symposium. The three-day event is sponsored by University of Alaska Fairbanks, the University of Arizona, the Tanana Chiefs Conference and the Casey Foundation.

Obama's Alaska regs could cling long into Trump's term

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media - Washington D.C.

As a candidate, President-elect Donald Trump vowed to dump Obama-era policies and unleash the energy industry to produce more oil, gas and coal. It would seem like good times for natural resource extraction in Alaska. Trump's EPA may do a U-turn to help the Pebble mine, but some of President Obama's Alaska policies will be harder to dismantle.

Dakota Access pipeline protesters march in Anchorage

Elizabeth Harball, Alaska's Energy Desk - Anchorage

Alaskans joined protesters around the country Tuesday staging demonstrations against the Dakota Access pipeline project, including two in Anchorage and one in downtown Juneau. The Standing Rock Sioux are protesting the project in North Dakota because they worry it will harm their water supply and disturb sacred sites. The cause has drawn support from Native and environmental groups nationwide.

Dillingham grocery store stocks local, hydroponic greens

Avery Lill, KDLG - Dillingham

No wind. No critters. No rain. Just the whir of machines and the smell of basil greet Kyle Belleque as he inspects his hydroponic garden. This Dillingham resident and lifelong rural Alaskan has been gardening for years, but this year is the first time he’s grown a garden in a containerized box.

In Emmonak: need for repairs is urgent after fire cripples water system

Tyler Stup, KNOM - Nome

A fire in Emmonak has damaged the local water treatment plant. Emmonak’s mayor Wilbur Hootch said the cause of the fire is a suspected pump overload. The fire damaged the main vacuum pump.

Will President Trump follow through on changing Denali's name back to Mt. McKinley?

Ellen Lockyer, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

President-elect Donald Trump made many a campaign promise during his run for the White House; shutting down the Environmental Protection Agency, and killing the Affordable Care Act were among those promises. But one of Trump's rhetorical pledges affects Alaskans specifically: his Twitter vow to re-name Denali.

NPR reporter Corey Flintoff on his Alaskan beginnings

Lori Townsend, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

If you're a dedicated public radio listener than the dulcet tones of long time journalist Corey Flintoff are familiar to you. Flintoff retired in October after 27 years with NPR.