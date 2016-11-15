Alaska News Nightly: Monday, Nov. 14, 2016

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Update: APD says officer ambushed and shot; officer in surgery, suspect dead

Ellen Lockyer, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

No word yet on the status of the Anchorage police officer who was shot on Saturday downtown. APD spokeswoman Jennifer Castro says the as-yet, unidentified officer is recovering after undergoing two surgeries on Saturday. Castro says the shooting incident, which left the suspect dead, is still under investigation.

New House majority boosts Southeast lawmakers’ power

Ed Schoenfeld, CoastAlaska - Juneau

After years in the legislative minority, all Southeast representatives are in positions of power.

Obama’s last chance to weigh in on Arctic drilling has industry worried, enviros hopeful

Rachel Waldholz, Alaska's Energy Desk - Anchorage

In the aftermath of Donald Trump's upset victory, President Barack Obama still has two months left in office, to close out policy decisions and try to cement any final pieces of his legacy. One open question is offshore oil and gas leasing. Environmentalists want the president to place the Arctic off-limits for offshore drilling, as part of his legacy on climate change. The oil industry is lobbying to keep it open. A decision is expected any day.

Kenai Borough Assembly may appropriate funds to defend invocation policy in court

Shahla Farzan, KBBI - Homer

Kenai Peninsula Borough Mayor Mike Navarre has proposed an ordinance that would pay for legal costs related to the Borough Assembly’s new invocation policy.

Wind-farm developer asks court to overturn approval of GVEA Tariff

Tim Ellis, KUAC - Fairbanks

Delta Wind Farm President and CEO Mike Craft is taking the Regulatory Commission of Alaska to court. Craft is asking a judge to overturn the commission’s approval of a Golden Valley Electric Association tariff filed last summer. He claims the tariff violates new state regulations intended to help renewable-energy projects -- like his access the grid.

Closing the achievement gap by talking openly about racial equity

Anne Hillman, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

The Anchorage School District is trying to close its achievement gap and help all students succeed. One of its first steps is helping teachers, administrators, and other staff talk openly about race and how race impacts students.

Fairbanks Representative looks to improve rural internet

Dan Bross, KUAC - Fairbanks

Fairbanks State Representative David Guttenberg has a plan for improving internet service in rural areas of the state. Guttenberg said a bill he’s sponsoring would create a state corporation to contract with service providers to build infrastructure that’s too costly for individual companies to invest in.

Video: Artifacts unearthed during TAPS construction remain relevant

Eric Keto, Alaska's Energy Desk - Fairbanks

Underneath the Museum of the North in Fairbanks are rows upon rows of artifacts from across the state. One group of items, unearthed during the construction of the Trans-Alaska Pipeline System, still have a role to play in Alaska’s modern development process.