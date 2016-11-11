Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Transitions in gas line team as state takes charge of project

Elizabeth Harball, Alaska's Energy Desk - Anchorage

The team working on the Alaska LNG gas line project is undergoing a shift as the state prepares to take over.

Longtime private-sector engineer to head state’s oil and gas division

Rashah McChesney, Alaska's Energy Desk - Juneau

A private sector petroleum engineer and consultant will lead the state's oil and gas division. Chantal Walsh, of Anchorage, will join the Department of Natural Resources at the end of November. She will replace former oil and gas division director Corri Feige, who stepped down in October.

New House majority names slate of chairpersons

Andrew Kitchenman, Alaska Public Media - Juneau

The new House majority will be taking a different approach to legislation next year. That became clear today, as the majority named the committee chairpersons who will guide the agenda.

Veteran Town hall to be held in Palmer

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

This weekend, the first Veteran Town Hall to be held in Alaska is happening in Palmer.

Budget cuts leave some Alaskans chilly this winter

Elizabeth Jenkins, Alaska's Energy Desk - Juneau

It could be harder for thousands of Alaskans to stay warm this winter. That's because a state heating assistance program -- created when oil prices were up -- has gone away. In the past, the program offered relief for families and individuals who earned too much to qualify for federal heating assistance. Now, some of those households are starting to feel the effects.

University of Alaska takes sports off the budget chopping block

Dan Bross, KUAC - Fairbanks

The University of Alaska has decided not to cut six sports teams. UA President Jim Johnsen rescinded an earlier cost saving recommendation that men’s and women’s ski teams at the University of Alaska Fairbanks, and ski and indoor track programs at the University of Alaska Anchorage be eliminated.

Juneau Police Department to outfit 40 officers with body cameras

Jeremy Hsieh, KTOO - Juneau

The Juneau Police Department plans to outfit 40 of its officers with body cameras to improve evidence gathering, transparency and accountability.

Retail marijuana sales in Juneau could begin this month

Jeremy Hsieh, KTOO - Juneau

Juneau’s first legal retail marijuana sales could begin by month’s end.

Trial of Kavairlook murder suspects postponed until January

Tim Bodony, KIYU - Galena

A hearing on Tuesday in Fairbanks Superior Court postponed the trial date for the four men accused of the killing of John Kavairlook Jr. The trial was scheduled to begin next week, but now is set to begin on January 23rd of next year.

New online service aims to ease commutes, encourage alternative transportation

Josh Edge, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

The Municipality of Anchorage launched a new online application to help ease Alaska commutes and encourage alternative forms of transportation.

High-level U.S., Canadian military chiefs meet again to confer on Arctic training, operations

Tim Ellis, KUAC - Fairbanks

Ten high-level U.S. and Canadian commissioned and noncommissioned officers toured the Army’s Black Rapids Training Site in Delta Junction, November 15.

Through a student lens: Films focus on place, culture and climate change

Emily Russell, KCAW - Sitka

Five Mt. Edgecumbe High School students took part in a film-making class last year and will showcase their work at a screening in Sitka tonight. The films focus on place, culture, and climate change in a handful of villages across the state.