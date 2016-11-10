Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

State elections brings new leadership for the House

Andrew Kitchenman, APRN-KTOO - Anchorage

Yesterday's election will have an impact on how Alaska's legislature organizes. A new majority caucus formed today in the state house.

Election Results Change Two House Seats

Andrew Kitchenman, APRN-KTOO - Anchorage

Anchorage Republican Liz Vasquez lost House District 22 to independent Jason Grenn. Juneau Republican Cathy Munoz lost District 34 to Democrat Justin Parish.

Rapture, Shock, ANWR: Alaskans react to Trump victory

Liz Ruskin, APRN Rachel Waldholz, Alaska's Energy Desk - Anchorage

While Democrats have gained power in the state house, Donald Trump's upset victory in the presidential race left Republicans at the national level in control of both the White House and Congress.

Could a Trump presidency impact Alaska resource development?

Elizabeth Harball, Alaska's Energy Desk - Anchorage

Now that Donald Trump is set to take over the White House, big changes could be coming for Alaska's oil and gas industry.

Funding shortage hinders University maintenance of aging infrastructure

Josh Edge, APRN - Anchorage

Aging infrastructure throughout the University of Alaska is causing a $1 billion dollar maintenance crunch.

Alaska crews deployed to Southeast U.S. wildfires

Josh Edge, APRN - Anchorage

Alaska crews from multiple state and federal agencies are headed to the Lower 48 to assist in firefighting efforts.

Northern Lights Media acquires three Fairbanks TV stations

Josh Edge, APRN - Anchorage

Northern Lights Media, which operates Anchorage's KTUU and KYES television stations, announced its acquisition Tuesday of three Fairbanks TV stations.

Blood lines: Sealaska studies Alaska Native descendant dilemma

Rashah McChesney, Alaska's Energy Desk - Juneau

What makes a person Alaska Native? In some places, a regulatory definition--known as blood quantum-- has superseded cultural ones.