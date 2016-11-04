Alaska News Nightly: Thursday. Nov. 3, 2016

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Listen Now

Lake Clark plane crash victim found

Dave Bendinger, KDLG - Dillingham

After six days, the body of missing pilot David McRae and his plane have finally been found in Lake Clark National Park. Lieutenant Colonel Candis Olsmstead directs public affairs for the Alaska National Guard said weather cleared enough today to get close to the area. The Civil Air Patrol helped with the search and ultimately found the site.

Man convicted in Tanana trooper killings sentenced to 203 years in prison

Josh Edge, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

The man convicted of killing two Alaska State Troopers in the Interior village of Tanana in 2014 was sentenced yesterday to 203 years in jail. 22-year-old Nathanial Kangas was convicted for the murders of Sgt. Scott Johnson and Trooper Gabe Rich.

Strong turnout in early voting across Alaska

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

Across the country, the number of people voting early in the general election is up. It's not clear from the numbers yet whether Alaskans are keeping pace with that trend. People on the ground say it's the busiest they've seen.

Amendment would allow state bonds to back college loans

Andrew Kitchenman, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

Alaskans are voting on whether to allow the state to issue debt to lower the interest students pay for college loans. If voters amend the Alaska Constitution, then more students may also be able to borrow to pay for college.

Interior race between political veterans could shape Alaska Senate

Rachel Waldholz, Alaska's Energy Desk - Anchorage

One of the most-watched races in the state is happening in and around Fairbanks, where two longtime politicians are running in a match-up that could help decide control of the Alaska Senate. The incumbent, North Pole Republican John Coghill, faces a challenge from Luke Hopkins, a Democrat and former mayor of the Fairbanks North Star Borough.

ASD data dashboard helps people glimpse what’s happening in local schools

Anne Hillman, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

The Anchorage School District has a new public web page that lets community members comb through district data. You can look at maps showing which schools have the best attendance or charts highlighting which students have the best reading comprehension. It was introduced during a hands-on workshop Wednesday night where community members were already putting the tool to use.

CoastWalk volunteers clean up local beaches

Shala Farzan, KBBI - Homer

For over thirty years, the Center for Alaskan Coastal Studies in Homer has organized its annual Coastwalk Clean-up. As part of the program, hundreds of volunteers collect trash on Kachemak Bay beaches each year. And many of them return year after year to the same stretch of beach.

Alaskan Cub superfans react to their team’s historic victory

Wesley Early, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

Last night, an estimated 40 million people tuned in to game seven of the World Series. What they saw was history in the making: the Chicago Cubs beat Cleveland, 8-7 in 10 innings to win their first title since before World War One.