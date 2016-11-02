Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2016

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Procession held in Anchorage for fallen Fairbanks police officer

Wesley Early, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

The body of fallen Fairbanks Police Sergeant Allen Brandt has returned home to Fairbanks. A procession was held today in Anchorage, where people gathered along the streets to honor Sgt. Brandt.

Mental Health advocates asking Governor to look into actions of Mental Health Trust

Anne Hillman, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

Mental health advocates are expressing concern that the Alaska Mental Health Trust Authority is straying from its mission after the sudden resignation of its CEO, and several groups are calling for special audits of the Trust.

New Mat-Su flood mapping system more accurate

Ellen Lockyer, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

After 2012 floods in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough required disaster relief, many area homeowners living in the flood plain were required to get expensive flood insurance. Now, a new mapping system will allow about a thousand homeowners to consider dropping their flood insurance bills

Sea Life Center receives grant

Ellen Lockyer, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

The Alaska Sea Life Center in Seward has received a grant to work with national zoos and aquariums to create a network of animal care professionals to respond in the event of an oil spill or other disaster.

Plot to attack HAARP facility in Gakona stopped by Georgia police

Dan Bross, KUAC - Fairbanks

The High-Frequency Active Auroral Research Program or HAARP facility in Gakona was the target of a planned attack by 2 Georgia men.

Driest October on record in Fairbanks

Dan Bross, KUAC - Fairbanks

October 2016 was the driest on record in Fairbanks. National Weather Service meteorologist Christopher Cox says the October precipitation tally at Fairbanks International Airport was the lowest in Fairbanks 106 years of weather records.

Hughes, Hale vie for Senate F

Ellen Lockyer, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

When Senator Bill Stoltz announced his retirement from political life, he left the Senate F seat up for grabs. Senate F bridges the Anchorage suburbs of Chugiak and Peters Creek with the greater Palmer-Wasilla area, two regions with strong Republican leanings. Now Republican Representative Shelly Hughes has set her sights on Senate F, but newcomer Tim Hale wants to give her a run for the money.

Alaskan gulls carry drug-resistant E. coli

Shahla Farzan, KBBI - Homer

As antibiotic-resistant super bugs become more common, they’re beginning to show up in places we wouldn’t expect. A new study has found antibiotic-resistant E. coli in gulls living on the Kenai Peninsula.

Salmon fishing in St. Paul: Building a new subsistence resource

Zoe Sobel, Alaska's Energy Desk - Unalaska

For many Alaskans, subsistence is all about salmon. But in St. Paul, Fur seals and seabirds are the primary subsistence foods in the Pribilof Island community. But St. Paul’s Tribal Council thinks increasing a small salmon run on the island could provide food and a lot more.