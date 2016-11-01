Alaska News Nightly: Monday, Oct. 31, 2016

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Listen Now

Alaska Air flight grounded after e-cig batteries ingnite

Robert Woolsey, KCAW - Sitka

Passengers on an Alaska Airlines flight from Seattle to Anchorage on Sunday were delayed over 5 hours after a passenger’s backpack started burning. Batteries for an e-cigarette are the likely culprit.

Miller irks GOP by sending one its old flyers bashing Murkowski

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

In another sign that this is a strange election year, The U.S. Senate campaign of Libertarian Joe Miller is mailing leftover flyers the Alaska Republican Party printed in 2010 but didn’t send. The flyers are critical of the incumbent, Sen. Lisa Murkowski. In 2010, she was the candidate the party was trying to defeat in the General Election.

Fairbanks community mourns fallen officer

Dan Bross, KUAC - Fairbanks

Fairbanks is mourning the loss of a police officer. Thirty four year old Sargent Allen Brandt, who was shot earlier this month, died Friday of complications following surgery to remove shrapnel from one of his eyes. The Fairbanks community gathered for a candlelight vigil Friday night to honor and remember the 11 year FPD veteran.

What is an ‘independent’ candidate this election?

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

Races up and down the ticket have candidates dropping party affiliations. But is this an ideological shift, or just a new kind of political calculus?

PFD automatic voter registration could increase turnout but cost is unknown

Anne Hillman, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

On November 8, Alaskans will vote on Ballot Initiative One, which would automatically register eligible individuals to vote when they apply for a PFD, unless they opt out. Through mid-October, the campaign in favor of the initiative has spent more than $1 million dollars, despite the lack of formal opposition.

Insurance rate jumps 35 percent for those switching from Moda to Premera

Josh Edge, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

Open enrollment in the federal health insurance marketplace begins Tuesday, and two-thirds of Alaskans previously enrolled with Moda Health will see about a 35 percent rate increase as they transfer to the lone provider left in Alaska's market.

EPA fines two fuel terminals for clean air violations

Rashah McChesney, Alaska's Energy Desk - Juneau

An Anchorage-based fuel service company violated federal clean air standards for more than a decade. The Environmental Protection Agency announced a fine against Shoreside Petroleum Inc. today. The company operates fuel terminals in Seward and Cordova where the violations were discovered.

Dutch Harbor remains nation’s top fishing port

Zoe Sobel, Alaska's Energy Desk - Unalaska

On dinner tables across the country, Americans are eating more fish. The United States is responsible for more fish consumption than all other countries, except for China.

Longtime Anchorage Costume store closes doors after Halloween

Wesley Early, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

Anyone hoping to pick up a last minute costume will only have until tonight to pick up a costume at Dooley's Costume and Tuxedo store in Anchorage. The local shop will close its doors for good after decades of existence in Alaska.