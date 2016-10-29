Alaska News Nightly: Friday, Oct. 28, 2016

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

With money from Murkowski, GOP goes after Miller

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

The Alaska Republican Party is attacking U.S. Senate candidate Joe Miller in a series of hard-hitting mailers. This is the same Joe Miller who was the Republican Party’s own nominee six years ago, when he beat the incumbent Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski in the primaries. Now, the party is accepting money from Murkowski’s campaign to use against Miller. Miller calls that money laundering, but the party says it’s perfectly legal.

Libertarian VP candidate Bill Weld in Anchorage this week

Sean Doogan and Anne Hillman, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

Libertarian vice-presidential candidate Bill Weld is in Anchorage this week, trying to shore up support for his running mate, Gary Johnson, and to increase the visibility of the Libertarian Party in Alaska.

Mushers frustrated over cell phones on Iditarod trail

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

Mushers are expressing frustration over two controversial rule changes to the Iditarod. They were made during a board meeting today.

Alaska DOC Commissioner to stop in Haines as part of a 15-town visit

Emily Files, KHNS - Haines

The Alaska Department of Corrections Commissioner will be in Haines next week. Dean Williams is traveling to far-flung corners of the state in preparation for more budget cuts. He is visiting all 15 towns that are part of the DOC Community Jails Program.

New guidelines for Hawk Inlet draw criticism

Elizabeth Jenkins, Alaska's Energy Desk - Juneau

Alaska’s Department of Environmental Conservation is working on new guidelines for Hawk Inlet — the location of Hecla’s Greens Creek Mine.

For Trump volunteer, Clinton presidency raises fears of 'Last Days'

Rachel Waldholz, Alaska's Energy Desk - Anchorage

Tonight we visit the Trump campaign headquarters in Anchorage, to hear from Margie Ward. Ward is 68. Her husband, former state senator Jerry Ward, is the Alaska State Director for the Trump campaign. She's a longtime activist in Republican politics, but she says Donald Trump is the first presidential candidate she's volunteered for since Pat Buchanan's primary run in 1996.

AK: Protecting the environment and preserving the heritage of Denali's dogs

Zoe Sobel, Alaska's Energy Desk - Unalaska

There's only one national park in America where some of the Rangers are canines: Denali National Park. In the summers, the dogs serve as ambassadors, but during the winter months they ferry researchers and park employees through areas closed to motorized vehicles.

49 Voices: Starla Heim of Anchorage

Wesley Early, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

This week we're hearing Starla Heim in Anchorage. Heim is the owner of Dooley's Tuxedo's and Costumes. She inherited the company from her mother, and after almost 50 years of business, Dooley's will be closing its doors the day after Halloween.