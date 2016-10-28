Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Mental Health Trust board push for restructure, prompts resignation by long-time CEO

Anne Hillman, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

and will take on a different role in the organization. Jeff Jessee served in the position for 21 years. Some of the trustees allege that his resignation indicates violations of the Alaska Open Meetings Act.

Anchorage attorney accuses Justice Thomas of 1999 groping

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

An Anchorage attorney says U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas groped her 17 years ago, when she was a scholar in a post-college program in Washington, D.C.

University of Alaska seeks cuts to skiing and indoor track programs

Dan Bross, KUAC - Fairbanks

The University of Alaska is recommending elimination of 6 sports teams. Under the cost saving proposal rolled out at an Anchorage press conference by UA President Jim Johnsen Thursday, the University of Alaska Fairbanks would lose its cross-country ski teams, and the University of Alaska Anchorage would drop its ski and indoor track squads.

For this Anchorage Republican, Johnson trumps Trump

Rachel Waldholz, Alaska's Energy Desk - Anchorage

Recent polls show the Johnson/Weld ticket pulling anywhere from 7 to 18 percent of the vote in Alaska. One of those voters is 31-year-old Samuel Moore, of Anchorage. Moore is a financial analyst, and he's active in local Republican politics. But while he voted for Mitt Romney, John McCain and George W. Bush, he says he can't support Donald Trump.

Native artisans worry ivory bans in other states could reverberate in Alaska

Davis Hovey, KNOM - Nome

In June, the federal government instituted a near-total ban on the domestic commercial trade of African elephant ivory.

Licenses for sport fishing, hunting and trapping to increase in price next year

Avery Lill, KDLG - Dillingham

On the first of the year, the fees for Alaska sport fishing, hunting, and trapping licenses and tags will go up. It's the first time in 24 years that hunting license and tag fees have increased and the first time in a decade for sport fishing.

Ask a Climatologist: In Anchorage, first snow is right on schedule

Annie Feidt, Alaska's Energy Desk - Anchorage

The first snowfall in Anchorage came nearly right on schedule. On average, the city has at least a trace of the white stuff by October 16th, four days earlier than the date of this year’s first snow.

Glacial fjords home to surprise coral, but maybe not for long

Elizabeth Jenkins, Alaska's Energy Desk - Juneau