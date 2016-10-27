Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2016

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Lawmakers juggle ideas on alternatives to Walker's PFD cut

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO - Juneau

Few citizens love the fact that Governor Bill Walker vetoed half the money for Permanent Fund dividends this year – including Walker. Walker said the PFD cut is necessary as part of a comprehensive fiscal plan he’d like the Legislature to adopt. Two senators would like to reverse the cut through different methods – a lawsuit and a new piece of legislation.

Whittier Tunnel closed after rocks fall, repairs underway

Josh Edge, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

Fallen rocks in the Whittier Tunnel caused the Alaska Department of Transportation to temporarily close the thoroughfare, cutting off road and rail links to the community.

US Senate candidates debate Arctic issues in Barrow

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

Sen. Lisa Murkowski and three challengers debated Wednesday in Barrow in what is said to be the first U.S. Senate debate to take place above the Arctic Circle.

A week after return to duty, Fairbanks police Chief back on leave

Dan Bross, KUAC - Fairbanks

Fairbanks city police Chief Randall Aragon is on administrative leave again. A week after outgoing Mayor John Eberhart returned Aragon to duty, newly sworn in Mayor Jim Matherly reversed the order Tuesday and put the chief back on paid leave.

State's anti-discrimination agency under scrutiny

Lakeidra Chavis, KTOO - Juneau

Chugiak resident John Suter had an extraordinary discrimination case with the Alaska State Commission for Human Rights. It took the agency five years to investigate his case. ASCHR is the state's anti-discrimination agency. In 2011, a legislative audit found that the agency wasn't doing its job. Amid complaints to the governor's office and a new director with no legal experience, the commission is trying to move forward.

Defense Secretary halts Pentagon recall of bonuses from California National Guard service members

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

Secretary of Defense Ash Carter released a statement Wednesday halting the Pentagon's collection of bonuses wrongfully paid to national guard members.

Kenai Borough Assembly overrides mayor's veto of invocation policy resolution

Daysha Eaton, KBBI - Homer

The Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly has voted to override Mayor Mike Navarre's veto of the Assembly's new invocation policy resolution.

722 days after vote, Alaska’s first pot shop opens Saturday

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

Alaska's first marijuana retailer is opening on Saturday. At least, that's the plan.

Young Clinton fan 'totes' her support

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

As election day approaches, we're checking in with voters around the state -- asking what matters most to them and who they're supporting. Tonight, we hear from 19-year-old Darrian Traw, a college student in Anchorage who literally wears her politics.