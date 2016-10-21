Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Listen Now

AFN convention opens with awards and keynote address

Ellen Lockyer and Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

The Alaska Federation of Natives opened it's 50th annual convention with a healing ceremony this morning in Fairbanks.

Interior Secretary Jewell to address AFN Friday

Josh Edge, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

U.S. Secretary of the Interior Sally Jewell will address the AFN Convention tomorrow.

Rural opioid and heroin addiction discussed

Dan Bross, KUAC - Fairbanks

Representatives of the AFN and the National Congress of American Indians met Wednesday to discuss a range of topics, including opioid and heroin addiction in rural Alaska. Alaska State Trooper Sargent Kevin Blanchette with the western Alaska Drug Enforcement unit was among several presenters on the issue.

Right-to-farm Supreme Court arguments heard at Colony High School

Ellen Lockyer, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

Palmer's Colony High School was the site chosen by the Alaska Supreme Court to hear oral arguments in a case that could test the state's right-to-farm law. The state's highest court convened Wednesday at the school as part of an outreach program - Supreme Court LIVE - that helps to teach students about Alaska's judicial system.

As objection hearings wrap, countdown to new Tongass plan

Elizabeth Jenkins, Alaska's Energy Desk - Juneau

The U.S. Forest Service wrapped up objection hearings Wednesday on a plan that could shape the future of timber in the Tongass National Forest.

Skagway celebration marks completion of fiber-optic cable installation

Abbey Collins, KHNS - Haines

Stakeholders from around the region are gathering in Skagway Friday, to celebrate the completion of a project that promises to improve internet in the Upper Lynn Canal.

Following month of leave, Fairbanks police chief returns to work

Dan Bross, KUAC

City of Fairbanks Police Chief Randall Aragon is back on the job. Chief Aragon was reinstated yesterday after nearly a month on administrative leave.

Bethel Catholic priest died of natural causes rather than fire says medical examiner

Charles Enoch, KYUK - Bethel

The State Medical Examiner has confirmed that 72-year-old Catholic Father Theodore Kestler died of natural causes before the fire started that destroyed the priest's house in Chefornak. The Fire Marshal’s office said the fire started from candles that were lit in the home.

Potential Wrangell pot business applies for licenses

Aaron Bolton, KSTK - Wrangell

The Wrangell Assembly passed a zoning ordinance last week that made way for marijuana businesses in Wrangell. Now, Wrangell’s only proposed pot business, Happy Cannabis, is initiating its applications with the state, beginning the final push for construction to be complete.

In St. Paul, this Alaskan vows 'Never Trump'

Zoe Sobel, Alaska's Energy Desk - Unalaska

Tonight we hear from Bill Briggs of Saint Paul. Briggs is 60. He's lived in Saint Paul for ten years, and manages the island's seafood processing plant. And he is definitely not on the Trump train.

Will this winter be snowy? Don't believe anyone who says they know for sure

Rachel Waldholz, Alaska's Energy Desk - Anchorage

This week [, Juneau saw its first snowfall before Fairbanks for the first time in some 70 years. Right now, with the exception of the southern Kenai Peninsula and Southeast Alaska, the whole state is below normal for snow - from Anchorage to Fairbanks to Barrow. That's leaving a lot of Alaskans wondering - is this a sign of what's to come?