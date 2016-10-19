Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2016

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Man arrested for shooting of Fairbanks police officer

Ellen Lockyer, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

A 29-year-old man has been arrested in the shooting of a Fairbanks police officer. Anthony George Jenkins-Alexie was taken into custody by Fairbanks police Tuesday morning in connection with the shooting of police Sergeant Allen Brandt.

Really? Alaska in play in presidential race?

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media - Washington D.C.

Alaska has not voted for a Democrat since LBJ in 1964. But pundits say even red states like Alaska are in play now. Pollster Celinda Lake says Hillary Clinton has made gains with Alaska men.

Firefighters work to continue fighting Moose Creek wildfire

Ellen Lockyer, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

Firefighters working to contain the Moose Creek wildfire near Sutton are dealing with diminished winds after three days in which gusts, at times, reached 60 mph.

Anchorage police investigate 2 early morning robberies

Associated Press

Anchorage police are investigating two robberies of pedestrians on city streets that took place in the early morning hours of Tuesday.

Sullivan plans Senate field hearing on ivory sales

Associated Press

U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan is holding a field hearing this week focused on state laws that prohibit ivory sales.

Tribal leaders discuss placing lands into trust during opening day discussions for Leaders Summit

Dan Bross, KUAC - Fairbanks

Placing lands into trust is a way for Alaska Native tribes to permanently protect them, but it’s not the only means of exercising control. That was the message during opening day discussions Monday at a Tribal Leaders Summit in Fairbanks.

Day Two of Elders and Youth conference in Fairbanks

Jennifer Canfield, KTOO - Juneau

It's day two of the Elders and Youth conference in Fairbanks. Jennifer Canfield is in Fairbanks this week for KTOO, covering both the Elders and Youth gathering and the Alaska Federation of Natives Convention that will start on Thursday.

After Haines and Skagway visit, Walker says he's close to Juneau Access Road decision

Emily File, KHNS - Haines

Alaska Gov. Bill Walker visited Haines and Skagway Friday in what he says was a crucial step toward making a decision on the controversial Juneau Access Road.

Squirmy sustainability: one man’s mission to fix a common problem

Elizabeth Jenkins, Alaska's Energy Desk - Juneau

There’s nothing like taking a walk in Alaska’s pristine wilderness. Unless you step in something -- unexpected along the way. For park goers, what dogs leave behind on the trail can be a sensitive topic. But one Juneau man has an unconventional solution he thinks could ease tensions and reduce waste, all at once.

