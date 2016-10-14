Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

AGDC board asks president tough questions about gasline’s future

Elizabeth Harball, Alaska's Energy Desk - Anchorage

The Alaska Gasline Development Corporation met today in Kenai for an update on the state’s progress taking over the gas line project. AGDC president Keith Meyer said the transition should wrap up by the end of the year.

House fire in Chefornak results in the death of Catholic priest

Charles Enoch, KYUK - Bethel

The village of Chefornak woke up to a Wednesday morning fire that killed a priest. Officials are investigating the cause.

Fisheries panel hears transboundary mine concerns

Ed Schoenfeld, CoastAlaska - Juneau

Critics of British Columbia mining told a legislative committee Wednesday about the dangers of mineral extraction along transboundary rivers.

Russian aggression unlikely to hit Arctic, say security experts

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media - Washington D.C.

Russia is antagonizing the U.S. on multiple fronts these days, in Europe, in Syria and in cyberspace, if claims prove true that Moscow is behind some high-profile email hacks. But in the Arctic, Russia is still playing nice. That’s one conclusion a panel of national security experts made at a Washington, D.C. briefing today.

Salvaged whale takes flight at Kincaid Park

Eric Keto, Alaska's Energy Desk - Anchorage

Researchers were at Kincaid beach in Anchorage this week to finish

recovering the skeleton of the humpback whale that washed up there in July.

The massive specimen will become part of the largest marine mammal

collection in North America housed at the University of Alaska Museum in

Fairbanks.

New Southeast atlas identifies valuable habitat and threats

Elizabeth Jenkins, Alaska's Energy Desk - Juneau

Audubon Alaska recently released an atlas showing where the most valuable salmon streams and bird habitat are located in Southeast. It also identifies the biggest threats to those areas.

The numbers are in on Juneau’s economy

Quinton Chandler, KTOO - Juneau

In 2015, Juneau gained more young people and seniors, cost of living fell slightly, unemployment remained steady and the housing market was still

Details of Togiak crash remain few as NTSB investigates

Josh Edge, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

Though the cause of a fatal plane crash near Togiak is not yet determined, the National Transportation Safety Board released a few details about the flight.

Ski Land renaissance

Dan Bross, KUAC - Fairbanks

The country’s farthest north alpine ski area is getting a facelift. Ski Land, operated since 1962 on Mt. Aurora, 20 miles north of Fairbanks, is undergoing major changes. The area was sold last year and the new owners have been busy in the off season.

With Bristol Bay Borough donation, Little Angels Childcare Academy one step closer to opening

Avery Lill, KDLG - Dillingham

The lack of reliable childcare options in the Bristol Bay Borough impacts parents, children, employers, and the community at large. A group of residents is working on a solution. They now have $80,000 from the Borough to develop a certified childcare center.