Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2016

Legislators, candidates and party officials respond to campaign finance reports

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO - Juneau

Democratic and independent candidates critical of the majorities in the State Capitol have raised more in campaign donations than Republicans since the primary. Democratic leaders say the campaign reports filed Monday show that donors are rejecting how the Legislature approached the state budget this year.

Murkowski, Sullivan resign GOP posts after denouncing Trump

Associated Press

Alaska's two U.S. senators resigned leadership posts in the state Republican party in denouncing GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump.

Workers hopeful as Agrium takes steps to reopen its Kenai Peninsula plant

Rashah McChesney, Alaska's Energy Desk - Juneau

The Agrium natural gas-to-fertilizer plant in Nikiski has been taking steps to reopen. If it does, it could add hundreds of high-paying jobs to the struggling Kenai Peninsula economy.

Hoping for jobs and lower fuel costs, an Alaska Native Corporation explores for gas

Elizabeth Harball, Alaska's Energy Desk - Anchorage

Alaska Native Regional Corporation Ahtna, Inc. is searching for natural gas to reduce local energy costs and provide jobs. Last week, Ahtna, Inc. subsidiary Tolsona Oil & Gas Exploration LLC started drilling an exploration well on state land near Glennallen.

Tribe explores 'self-determination' options in downtown Craig

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media - Washington D.C.

Indian law is often complicated and obscure. But one bit of Indian law just got a lot more concrete for the Southeast community of Craig: the concept of land into trust. The Craig Tribal Association is the first Alaska tribe to apply to put property in trust with the federal government. The property in question: A building and parking lot in central Craig.

Fairbanks discusses changing the name of an elementary school

Robyne, KUAC - Fairbanks

School district officials held a public meeting Monday night at a North Pole elementary school to discuss changing the schools name. Badger Road Elementary is named after Badger Road, which was named for area pioneer, farmer, politician and pedophile Harry M. Badger, who was convicted of raping a 10-year-old girl a century ago.

Ferry storage costs close to a half-million dollars

Ed Schoenfeld, CoastAlaska - Juneau

The Alaska Marine Highway System is paying more than $1,200 a day for long-term storage of two unused ferries.

Alaska Women Speak and growing with the times

Lori Townsend, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

It started as a feminist magazine and in the last 24 years, Alaska Women Speak has grown with the times and the topics that are important to women. Carmen Davis is one of the volunteers that has kept the publication thriving. She says at a recent retreat, supporters re-imagined its mission and changed the size but maintained its print persona.