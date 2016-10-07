Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Judge reverses House District 40 primary, gives Nageak a two-vote edge

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO - Juneau

A judge on Thursday reversed the outcome of the Democratic primary for the House district that includes the North Slope and Northwest Arctic boroughs.

Senators want to forever bar offshore rigs from Arctic

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media - Washington D.C.

Fourteen U.S. senators sent a letter to President Obama today, asking him to keep drill rigs out of federal waters in the Arctic forever.

US wants to strengthen agreement to ban Arctic Ocean fishing

Associated Press

The United States is trying to broker an agreement between a host of nations to prohibit unregulated fishing in the international waters of the Arctic Ocean.

Conoco aims to up North Slope production with new drilling rig

Elizabeth Harball, Alaska's Energy Desk - Anchorage

ConocoPhillips Alaska has announced plans for a new drilling rig on the North Slope that will more than double the area it can develop from a single drill site.

ISER study analyzes economic impacts of state cuts, taxes

Josh Edge, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

To cut? Or tax? That is the conundrum state lawmakers are facing in the midst of a multi-billion dollar budget shortfall. There are options on the table, but consensus on a fix remains elusive. A recent study looked at how different scenarios would affect Alaska's short-term economy.

Proposed Donlin Gold mine runs afoul of the Iditarod dog mushing community

Johanna Eurich, KYUK - Bethel

The historic Iditarod Trail took center stage during a meeting held by the Army Corps of Engineers Tuesday on the proposed Donlin Gold mine. The route has been changed, but not far enough to suit some longtime mushers.

New bed bug infestation at UAF residence halls

Dan Bross, KUAC - Fairbanks

Bed bugs have been found at some University of Alaska Fairbanks residences. According to a letter to the UAF issued Wednesday by vice chancellors, bed bugs have been confirmed in several apartments in Harwood Hall, and in single units at Garden Apartments and Hess Village.

Putting Alaska's nursing home deficiencies in context

Lakeidra Chavis, KTOO - Juneau

So far this year, 10 nursing homes in Alaska have been cited more than 100 times for health or safety shortfalls, according to state and federal inspection reports. The state has some of the highest rates of nursing home deficiencies in the nation, according to ProPublica. But Alaska inspectors say context is important.

White Horse, an essay about sexual assault trauma

Lori Townsend, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage

The difficult and painful topic of sexual assault and the trauma that follows will be the discussion tomorrow evening at the Anchorage museum. The conversation be held after a staged reading of a personal essay called White Horse, about a campus rape and the aftermath, written by Elise Goldbach and featured in the current issue of The Alaska Quarterly Review.